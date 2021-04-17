Vigil to be held for 19-year-old killed in Orlando hit-and-run crash

A vigil will take place on Saturday night for the 19-year-old victim of a hit-and-run crash in Orlando.

The vigil is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at South Orange Ave. and Prince Street near where Anthony Mejias was hit and killed on the morning of April 2 while he was walking along the road.

A spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a newly discovered surveillance video could help them identify the vehicle in a deadly hit and run.

RELATED: FHP reviewing new video in deadly hit-and-run investigation

FHP says the dark, grainy video shows when Anthony Mejias was struck as he walked Orange Ave. on the morning of April 2. Investigators say the suspect’s car strikes the 19-year-old hit near Prince Street.

Advertisement

Lt. Kim Montes says Mejias suffered injuries to his lower body during the deadly hit and run.

RELATED: FHP: Missing 19-year-old killed in Orange County hit-and-run

"The vehicle appears to be a smaller vehicle, which is consistent with the injuries he received. We’re still hopeful we can enhance the video."

"Hopefully, we can locate this vehicle and find the driver who left him to die."

"To hear that my son was hit and no one stopped is hard to handle," says the teenager's mother, Vivian Blanco, who searched for her son for six days, not knowing he was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run. "The person that hit my son robbed me of the most beautiful blessing that I have."