Vigil to be held for 9-year-old girl, Orlando journalist killed in Florida shooting

A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday night to honor the lives lost in the Pine Hills, Florida shooting and to support everyone impacted.

The vigil will be held at the ICP Orlando Church at 5850 Clarcona Ocoee Road in Orlando. It will start at 7 p.m. The church says it will help bring the community together during this heartbreaking time.

Orange County deputies said Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons and 9-year-old T'yonna Major were shot and killed this week by 19-year-old suspect Keith Moses. A 38-year-old woman was also killed, but her name has not been released.

Neighbors say 9-year-old T’yonna Major had just gotten home from school when she and her mother, whom relatives identified as Brandi, were shot inside their home. T'yonna was killed; her mother remains in critical condition in the hospital.

"It’s breaking my heart. It’s different when you don’t know a family, but when you see them every day," a neighbor said. "See that little girl come home from school so happy, with her mom and dad and now she’s gone."

It is unclear if their home was targeted or a random shooting. Grief counselors will be available to T'yonna’s friends at her elementary school.

Lyons was killed when deputies said Moses shot into the news vehicle he was in while covering the murder of the 38-year-old victim. News 13 photographer Jesse Walden, who was in the vehicle with Lyons, was also shot, but survived.

Deputies have not been able to gather a motive from the suspect.








