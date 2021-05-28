2 Villages High School students arrested after allegedly possessing weapon, deputies say

article

Two students at The Villages High School were arrested on Friday.

Near the end of the school day, the students were taken into custody by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to deputies,

Several students reported a student with a weapon to the high school administration. An investigation was conducted by the Sheriff's Office and school administration which led deputies to believe it was an isolated incident with no plan to cause harm found.

"At no time were students or staff in imminent danger," the Sheriff's Office said.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest headlines from across Florida.