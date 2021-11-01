Visit Florida, Michelin team up to create restaurant guide for Miami, Orlando and Tampa areas

article

The Michelin Guide and Visit Florida are teaming up to create a restaurant guide for the Miami, Orlando and Tampa areas.

Michelin guide inspectors will discover and celebrate restaurants and eateries across the Sunshine State in 2022.

According to a news release, "Michelin Guide inspectors look forward to discovering the world-class culinary landscape in Miami, Orlando and Tampa," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides. "From the excitement and glamour of Miami to Orlando’s iconic attractions and the rich culture of Tampa’s Gulf Coast, Florida’s gastronomy is unique, diverse and intriguing for locals and travelers across the globe."

The inaugural edition of "The Michelin Guide Miami, Orlando and Tampa" will be announced in 2022.

"Orlando’s dining scene continues to evolve in both sophistication and diversity with nationally recognized chefs, international cuisines and plentiful options for every budget and taste," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "Having the Michelin Guide inspectors visit Orlando to experience and rate our restaurant offerings will raise the visibility of our destination's culinary superstars on a global scale."

The new restaurant selections will join Michelin's selection of hotels in Florida, curated by Tablet Hotels, the hotel experts at the Michelin Guide.

"Visit Florida, along with our destination partners, Visit Orlando, Visit Tampa Bay and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, are thrilled to partner with Michelin to develop a Michelin Guide to further establish Florida as a world-renowned culinary destination," said Dana Young, president and CEO of Visit Florida. "This gives Florida the opportunity to highlight the dynamic and unexpected culinary adventures the Sunshine State has to offer from locally-grown produce and fresh seafood to unique fusions from cultures around the world."