Volusia County deputies, lifeguards credited with saving man's life after nearly drowning

A man who was pulled from the surf in Volusia County on Saturday and showing no signs of life has made a remarkable recovery, according to authorities.

The 21-year-old man, identified as Felipe in a social media post, became caught in a rip current and unresponsive when lifeguards pulled him from the ocean. Swift administration of CPR on the scene and prompt transportation to the hospital led to his pulse being restored, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

"He’s made a complete recovery with no ill effects!" said Sheriff Chitwood. "GREAT JOB to all involved in this rescue, and CONGRATS on the life-saving award you will be receiving!"

Chitwood praised the efforts of lifeguards and Volusia Beach Patrol deputies who tirelessly strive to ensure the safety of beachgoers.