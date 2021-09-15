Florida K9s recovering after being shot while catching carjacking suspect

Two Volusia County K9s are recovering after being shot in the line of duty.

K9 Ax and K9 Endo were both shot while trying to catch a suspect accused of carjacking a Lyft driver at gunpoint in Deltona.

Deputy A.J. Davis, the handler of K9 Ax, said vets believe the two-year-old swallowed the bullet and it was removed from his stomach.

Thankfully, K9 Ax is recovering. Deputy Davis said he’s alert and playful but still not 100 percent, telling FOX 35 that he "shows signs of himself, gets a little spunky, and then slows down."

As for K9 Endo, his handler Deputy Brett Whitson said he faces at least six weeks of recovery.

The seasoned and decorated K9 who has been shot before was on track to retire soon. Deputy Whitson said this incident will likely speed that process up.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he is proud of the K9s and said he believes they took bullets meant for his deputies.

"This guy was determined to shoot whoever was going to contact him whether it was endo and ax or whether it was a deputy," he said.

