Volusia school board to hold emergency meeting on face mask policy

Another Central Florida school district is taking a second look at its mask policy.

The Volusia County School Board is holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday night. With 13 counties now implementing mask mandates without an opt-out provision, this emergency meeting is planned to discuss the future of face masks in schools.

The meeting is open to the public both in person and online. There will be two hours of public comment.

Each person will have three minutes to speak.

Public participation cards will be handed out 15 minutes prior to the meeting.

The emergency school board meeting will take place at the DeLand Administrative Complex at 6 p.m.

