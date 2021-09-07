Volusia schools face mask mandate goes into effect Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, students in Volusia County public schools are required to wear a face mask on campus.

The Volusia County School Board approved a mask mandate last week following a lengthy emergency meeting in which parents for both sides of the issue aired out their grievances.

The mandate is scheduled to stay in effect through Friday, Oct. 15.

The county is offering a three-day grace period for students.

However, the Volusia County School Board is holding an emergency meeting this week to discuss the new policy.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, September 9, at 6 p.m. at the DeLand Administrative Complex at 200 North Clara Avenue in DeLand. The public is invited to attend.

So far, 14 school districts statewide have implemented a mask mandate. That includes Orange, Brevard, Volusia, and Alachua counties.

