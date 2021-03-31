Volusia security guard in critical condition after attack by 14-year-old, sheriff says

article

A security guard at a children's group home in Volusia County is fighting for his life after being attacked by a 14-year-old, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

The attack reportedly happened at Florida United Methodist Children’s Home.

"Witnesses told responding deputies that the officer was bringing the teen back to the home after finding him off-campus and an altercation between Carpenter and the officer broke out in Carpenter’s room," the sheriff's office said. "During the altercation, witnesses said Carpenter punched the officer. Afterward, the officer was able to walk out of the room on his own accord."

The officer walked to an adjacent office where he reportedly began showing signs of medical distress about 5 minutes after the attack and lost consciousness. His co-workers called 911.

The officer, who is 52, was rushed to the hospital and remains under care in critical condition.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood asked for prayers on social media.

"He was punched in the head multiple times in an altercation with a 14-year-old boy who attacked him," Chitwood wrote.

Deputies have arrested the juvenile suspect on a charge of aggravated battery on a uniformed security officer.

More details will be released at a later time.