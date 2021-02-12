Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies begin COVID-19 vaccines Friday

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across the nation will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines Friday as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program -- and seniors will not be the only ones receiving doses.

Some people under 65 with pre-existing conditions were also able to sign up for an appointment. People under 65 will no longer be able to sign up for those spots.

So the issue here is that Walmart can give vaccines to people under the age of 65 in other states, but in Florida that’s not the case.

The retailer says it’s fixing the issue.

When vaccination appointments opened up for Walmart stores – people under the age of 65 with underlying conditions could get an appointment because that’s allowed in other states.

But Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order says those shots must go to seniors 65 and up, long term care facility residents and staff, and health care workers with direct patient contact.

Walmart is fixing the problem. The company issued a statement saying it is working to align its scheduling system with the specific populations of the state. Walmart says those under 65 who were able to get an appointment will be able to keep them.

Eligible customers and members can reserve a vaccine appointment directly through a scheduling tool on the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites.

In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it’s time to return for the second dose of the vaccine.

Patients can book an appointment online at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.