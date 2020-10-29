Walmart to extend shopping hours ahead of holiday season

article

Walmart announced that it is changing its hours of operation after cutting back earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Nov. 14, the big box retailer’s doors will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day until further notice. This also includes Walmart Neighborhood Markets.

"This will give customers more time to shop and help us disperse traffic throughout the day. Stores with more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation," Walmart said in a tweet.

Walmart will also continue to host senior hours for shoppers 60 and older one hour before the store opens.

The retailer recently announced changes its making for the holiday season to ensure that shoppers feel safe amid the pandemic, including keeping stores closed overnight to allow employees extra time to clean and sanitize.

Other safety measures include: