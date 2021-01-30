Warm, comfortable weekend ahead -- and then the 30s return

Are you dizzy from the up and down temperatures yet?

Central Florida has been on a rollercoaster of temperatures for the past few weeks, and you can expect more of the same in our 7-day forecast.

High pressure is dominating this weekend bringing warming temperatures. Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the low-70s, which is seasonal for this time of year.

By Sunday, highs will be in the upper-70s. These warm temperatures don't last long, our next cold front arrives late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Arctic air arrives on the back end of this front. Rain and a few lightning strikes are possible overnight Sunday. The showers arrive after 10 p.m. Sunday night in North Central Florida, then move across the peninsula to Orlando around 3 a.m. Monday, and things should be clear by 7 a.m.

Winds will be gusty as the front moves through. Gusts will be as high as 25 to 30 mph. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week.

Afternoon highs remain in the 50s, and overnight lows will dip into the 30s. After the front clears, temperatures will rebound back to the upper-70s by the end of next week.

Watch FOX 35 for the latest weather updates.