Warm weather comeback: Sunny 70s, 80s return to Central Florida

Listen closely today and you just might here the collective sigh of relief from Central Floridians as much warmer air enters the area today.

Places away from the immediate beachfront will head for afternoon high temps around the 80-degree mark. Skies will maintain a mix of sunshine and cloud cover this afternoon, rain is not in the forecast.

Areas like Daytona Beach will be much warmer compared to the last few days. While it won't be a super warm day along the beaches, mid-70s will be warm enough to log a little time on the sand.

Tonight, expect lows in the 50s, milder 60s South of the Cape in Brevard County.

Looking at our future weather across Central Florida, we're expecting two cold fronts to work into the area. Shower chances will accompany both fronts with weekend rain chances around the 30% range.

Friday night into Saturday brings the first round of passing showers with chances continuing for a good part of the day.

A second front looks to blow through on Sunday. Rain chances around 30% or so will accompany this front as well. The Sunday system will also deliver a shot of cooler air to kick off next week. High during this time will be in the 60s, lows will fall steadily through the 40s and 50s.

