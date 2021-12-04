Warm weekend ahead for Central Florida with highs in the 80s

Central Florida has a great weather weekend ahead!

Much of North Central Florida and portions of East Central Florida woke up to patchy dense fog.

Fog is possible Sunday morning in North Central Florida. As for skies today, they will be most clear! High pressure is in control across the area, meaning warming temperatures.

Afternoon highs today will be in the mid to upper-70s across the peninsula. The evening, there will be an increase in clouds, acting as a blanket... wake up temperatures Sunday morning will be in the upper-50s. This week will feel a bit more like fall with temperatures warming to the 80s!

There is a chance for a few showers on Wednesday, but our 'Next Big Thing' is a cold front likely to arrive on Sunday, December 12th. This front will bring a cool down, so the heat won't be sticking around for long.

