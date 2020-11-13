Warren urges Biden to bypass Congress and cancel student loan debt

article

Elizabeth Warren called on President-elect Joe Biden to bypass Congress and cancel billions of dollars in student loan debt, arguing that it could be a powerful economic stimulus tool for families still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Biden-Harris can cancel billions of dollars in student loan debt, giving tens of millions of Americans an immediate financial boost and helping to close the racial wealth gap," the Massachusetts senator tweeted, referring to both the incoming chief executive and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. "This is the single most effective executive action available for a massive economic stimulus."

Canceling student loan debt is just one of the actions that Warren, who unsuccessfully sought her party's nomination for the presidency, said Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should take on Day One.

Warren urged the Biden-Harris administration to lower drug prices by producing key drugs like insulin and EpiPens at low costs, raise the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 per hour and declare climate change a national emergency, among other actions.

