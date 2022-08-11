Watch: Disney's Magic Kingdom transforms overnight with fall decor

Fall has arrived at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom!

The theme park resort shared some video of the overnight transformation, turning Main Street U.S.A into a festive autumn delight! Pumpkins, garland and foliage now decorate the park, ready to kick off the fall season. But fans may notice something different this year.

Those Mickey Mouse-shaped pumpkins that are normally on display on light posts on Main Street will not be there this year. Instead, you'll see 50 pumpkin coaches to support Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration!

Fall at Disney also means the return of a fan favorite event. 'Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' is back at Magic Kingdom starting Friday for the first time since 2019. The family-friendly spooktacular was canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

The limited-capacity event will feature exciting encounters with your favorite Disney villains, trick-or-treating, fireworks, and shows like the "Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular" at Cinderella Castle.

The first weekend of the event and Halloween night is sold out, but plenty of other dates are still available. You can find tickets on the Walt Disney World website.

After Halloween, Disney will begin decking the parks with Christmas decor to celebrate the holiday season and the return of ‘Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party,' which begins Nov. 8 and runs through Dec. 22 at Magic Kingdom.