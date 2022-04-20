WATCH: Dolphins follow Florida police boat

Marine Patrol officers in Florida had some company while on duty this past weekend -- some very friendly dolphins!

The Sarasota Police Department posted video to social media showing a pod of dolphins following two marine patrol officers on the water on Sunday. The dolphins were seen near North Lido while coming into New Pass.

"I love this!! They were showin' their appreciation for our awesome SPD by giving them a VIP Dolphin escort," wrote one viewer.

The video has racked up over 30,000 views on Facebook.

According to the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program, a boat passes by a Sarasota Bay dolphin every 6 minutes. Sadly, researchers say 1 in 20 Sarasota dolphins has a scar from a boat collision.

The research program has been studying the dolphins of Sarasota Bay for 50 years and has created profiles for each of them. You can even hear what each one sounds like!

For more information, visit the research program's website.

