WATCH: Florida deputies save women trapped in partially submerged vehicle

New bodycam video shows the moment that Florida deputies came to the rescue of two women who were trapped inside a partially submerged vehicle that had overturned in a canal.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Dan Whittington was on his way to an unrelated call when he happened to look over and see a vehicle upside down in the water.

Deputy Whittington immediately ran to the vehicle to save the women trapped inside. Deputy Patrick Newman – who was wearing a bodycamera – also arrived on the scene shortly after to assist with the rescue.

Video shows the deputies and another man at the scene pry open the vehicle's door and pull one of the shaken women out.

"We got you, we got you," the deputy tells her as she cries and thanks the men for helping them.

The women were transported safely to local hospitals. The sheriff's office says the women are recovering with thankfully only minor injuries.

