WATCH: Florida man finds snake hitching a ride on windshield while driving home

A Florida man unknowingly picked up a slithery hitchhiker on his way home from work.

David Harrison says he was driving home when he found the snake on his windshield – but this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

About a week ago he says he found a chicken on the hood of his truck. While Harrison says he's seen his fair share of wild animals, he says the snake takes the cake!

"The snake was kinda the craziest one, but the chicken was a cooler experience because it was actually pretty friendly, but I can't really say the same about the snake," he told FOX 35 News. "I hung out with the chicken for about an hour until somebody came and rescued him."

The chicken was rescued and given a safe home.