WATCH: Mailboxes being blown up with fireworks in Central Florida

Surveillance video shows powerful blasts rock a dark Apopka neighborhood.

Not one – but two explosions raining flames on a front lawn. The blasts came from the mailbox.

The home security cameras show a car pull up to the mailbox on Fortune Lane in Apopka. The homeowner says he heard a deafening boom and the sound of debris landing on his roof.

He didn’t want to talk on camera, but neighbors are shaken.

Someone blew up Lisa Stern’s mailbox Saturday night too. She lives less than two miles away on Holstein Rd.

"I have horses… so if a horse was standing there and an explosion went off," she said.

Another camera caught the chaos on her property. Robert Dane has cameras pointed right on the mailboxes.

"A big boom. My wife looked out the window and saw that thing sparking and going crazy," Dane said.

"They pull up, shut the lights off, put something in, drive off. A couple seconds later… ‘Boom,’" Stern explained.

The big concern is what if one of the neighbors had been outside – or worse – reached for the mail before the explosion.

It’s a mailbox mystery they want solved.

"You don’t know who’s doing it and why," Stern said.

Stern says she filed a report with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Postal Service.

When FOX 35 asked the sheriff’s office if they were investigating – they told us they would work to get us more information Tuesday.

