WATCH: Manatee rescued after getting stuck in mud banks of Florida river

A manatee was rescued after it found itself caught in the mud banks along the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department (JFRD) said the manatee likely got stuck in the mud when the tide went out. Crews said there was a long trail where the manatee tried to get into deep water, but it wasn't quick enough to save itself.

The rescued happened earlier this month on Jan. 6. The fire department recently shared raw video footage of the rescue on its YouTube page:

It took hours for both crews of JFRD and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to rescue the large marine mammal as they had to lay out board walkways for access to the manatee, cradle it and then lift it to a truck waiting to take to the Jacksonville Zoo for treatment.

JFRD said in a tweet that it wasn't "your everyday rescue" but they were "happy to be able to assist."