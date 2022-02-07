WATCH: Markeith Loyd storms out of courtroom during life or death hearing

During a hearing for a judge to decide whether Markeith Loyd will receive life or death for the killing of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, video appears to show Loyd becoming angry, pulling away from a law enforcement officer and storming into the hallway of the courthouse.

The judge is listening to evidence in Lloyd’s Spencer hearing. This gives his lawyers one more chance to present evidence before he is sentenced. A judge must decide if she will follow the jury’s recommendation of death or sentence Loyd to life in prison.

As Monday's hearing was getting underway, Loyd began to yell in the court. As he was being held at the door, Loyd is seen pulling away from the law enforcement officer holding him and walking into the hallway.

"Took himself out of the courtroom. The court has not given him permission to leave." the judge said.

The defense argues that Loyd is incompetent.

Loyd had an initial Spencer hearing last month.

Lt. Clayton’s family told the court they agree with the jurors’ decision. Loyd addressed the court and Clayton’s family in a different tone than in the past, saying he suffers from mental illness and apologized for her death.

Lt. Debra Clayton was killed in 2017 as she tried to arrest Loyd for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. He’s already serving a life sentence for Dixon’s murder. A judge is expected to make her final decision in the case in March.

