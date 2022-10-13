WATCH: Massive alligator captured in waves at Florida beach

A massive alligator taking a swim at a Florida beach was pulled from the waves in Delray Beach on Wednesday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) says they received calls about a nuisance alligator at the beach. When they arrived, an FWC trapper – with the help of police and fire rescue – pulled the alligator from the waves. The gator was transferred to a farm.

FWC says while the American alligator prefers freshwater lakes, slow-moving rivers, and wetlands, they can tolerate saltwater for short periods.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

TOP TRENDING:

Company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' movies

Video: Baby crowd-surfs into the giant arms of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and they will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.