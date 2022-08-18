WATCH: Transformer explodes during wild storms in Orange City

New wild video shows a transformer exploding in Orange City during strong storms this week.

Jameson Wrigley was home at the time and had a front row seat to the storm.

"The next thing I know the wind kicked up and then three explosions," he said. "The lights flickered, and we have Ring cameras and it looked like our house was on fire."

He says the storm also knocked down trees and some homes in the area did lose power.