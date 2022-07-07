'We've been looking for you, buddy': Florida deputies find missing 81-year-old man alive in pond

An 81-year-old man who went missing in Orange County was found alive by deputies in a retention pond, and the rescue was captured on body camera video.

Daniel Waterhouse was reported missing on June 30 and there was concern for his well-being because he left his home without his medication.

Deputy Steven Jones located Waterhouse the next day laying in a retention pond in west Orange County.

In video released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Jones pulls Waterhouse out of the water and asks his name. The man says his name is Daniel.

"We've been looking for you, buddy," the deputy is heard telling Waterhouse.

Orange County Fire Rescue arrived and took him to the hospital. At last check, the sheriff's office says that Waterhouse is recovering.