What's next: The evolution of the Walt Disney World annual pass

Annual passes for Walt Disney World are back on sale but there are some changes.

For example, platinum, gold, and all the other tiers are no more. There a four new tiers to choose from, ranging from the ‘Pixie Dust Pass,’ which costs $19.00 a month after a down payment to the ‘Incredi-Pass,’ which will cost Florida residents about $150 monthly after a down payment.

Each pass includes parking and discounts on dining and merchandise. Pass holders can customize with features including photo pass downloads and admission to water parks.

Getting into the parks is one thing, but once pass holders are in, there's a new service to help guide each Disney World visit called the ‘Disney Genie.’

The app is free and will give visitors the ability to create a personal tip board that will display current and future wait times. It will also have all the functions the My Disney Experience app already has like mobile food ordering and the ability to join a virtual queue. Then, for $15.00 per ticket, per day, passholders can get the ‘Genie Plus’ option, which allows visitors to select the next available time to arrive at several attractions and to use the Lightning Lane.

The Lightning Lane will replace the fast pass lane. Selections must be made on the same day of visit and can be used across parks.

