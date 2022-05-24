Who is Salvador Ramos? What we know about Texas elementary school shooting suspect

Twenty-one people are dead, including 19 children, and two adults were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott said an 18-year-old man opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Abbott identified the suspect as Salvador Ramos, a Uvalde resident and was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated.

Ramos who was wearing body armor, crashed his car outside the school before going inside, Sgt. Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN.

He killed his grandmother before heading to the school with two military-style rifles he had purchased on his birthday, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said.

"That was the first thing he did on his 18th birthday," he said.

Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, Gutierrez said, noting that "he suggested the kids should watch out."

Two police officers were shot and wounded but are expected to survive.

"Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering," Abbott in a statement.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes. There is a funeral home across the street from the school.

Authorities are still monitoring the situation and there is still more information needed on the suspected shooter.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more.

FOX News contributed to this report.

