Wildlife officials warn about invasive tegu lizards in Florida

Invasive lizards with sharp claws and strong teeth are multiplying in South Florida!

Florida Fish and Wildlife says Argentine black and white tegu lizards are gaining a foothold in Fort Pierce.

Officers say they are a threat to wildlife. The lizards are reportedly eating baby gopher tortoises and alligator eggs.

Recently, trappers removed more than 100 of them.

Officers say they likely came to Florida as exotic pets and then escaped or were released. Now they are illegal to have as pets in the state of Florida.

Officials are asking anyone who sees one to take a photos, specify the location, and call FWC's Exotic Species Hotline at 888-483-4681.