Will another Buc-ee's open in Florida?

article

Buc-ee's fans in Florida could have a new location to grab Beaver nuggets!

The company has filed an application to build the popular and massive gas station and megastore on a property located east of Interstate 75 in Ocala.

The proposed development plan will need to go before Marion County commissioners for approval.

MORE HEADLINES

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pictured: Renderings of a potential Buc-ee's location in Ocala, Florida.

If it gets a green light, it would be the second location in Central Florida and the third location in the state.

Right now, Buc-ee's has two Florida stores – one in Daytona Beach, which opened in 2021, and another in St. Augustine.

Buc-ee's was first established in 1982 in Texas and has since opened locations in other states including Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The store is well-known for offering more than 100 gas pumps, clean restrooms, its world-famous jerky and Beaver nuggets (caramel popcorn), brisket sandwiches, apparel and more.