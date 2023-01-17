Will another Buc-ee's open in Florida?
OCALA, Fla. - Buc-ee's fans in Florida could have a new location to grab Beaver nuggets!
The company has filed an application to build the popular and massive gas station and megastore on a property located east of Interstate 75 in Ocala.
The proposed development plan will need to go before Marion County commissioners for approval.
If it gets a green light, it would be the second location in Central Florida and the third location in the state.
Right now, Buc-ee's has two Florida stores – one in Daytona Beach, which opened in 2021, and another in St. Augustine.
Buc-ee's was first established in 1982 in Texas and has since opened locations in other states including Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
The store is well-known for offering more than 100 gas pumps, clean restrooms, its world-famous jerky and Beaver nuggets (caramel popcorn), brisket sandwiches, apparel and more.