Will CPAC attendees follow Orange County mask mandate?

A major event is about to kick off in Orlando but will attendees be wearing masks?

The Conservative Political Action Conference is happening in the heart of the tourist district this week.

The Hyatt Regency on I-Drive is hosting the major event where former President Donald Trump is expected to speak for the first time since leaving office.

But there are questions about how organizers plan to keep attendees safe in the midst of this pandemic.

Just last week, a hotel in West Palm Beach received a warning after hosting a rally with Governor DeSantis where many people were not wearing masks.

"I’m gonna hope for the best here but we have planned for the worst," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings about CPAC.

Demings says he’s been in touch with hotel managers about the event.

"They have assured me that they intend to make it a safe environment for their guests and that they will follow the guidelines," Demings told FOX 35.

There’s a mandatory mask mandate in Orange County.

According to CPAC’s website, all participants are expected to follow county laws and any safety measures required by the hotel.

Guests not willing to comply may have to stay in their rooms or leave.

Mayor Demings says the county will be keeping an eye on what happens.

"If we receive complaints just like we do with any other types of businesses – our compliance teams will be dispatched to do inspections of those locations," he said.

Demings says if people are not following the mask rule – the hotel could be on the hook for a fine.