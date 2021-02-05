Winn-Dixie stores to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine next week

article

Eligible residents who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get it at Winn-Dixie next week.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announced that select pharmacies will begin administering the vaccine on Thursday, February 11.

According to a press release, approximately 8,100 free doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available at stores throughout the state of Florida.

"The grocer will initially offer the free vaccines to health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and adults ages 65 and older in accordance with Florida health authority guidelines, while supplies last."

The vaccines are free. However, those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, and those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.

Patients can visit www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine for updates including vaccine availability details, participating store locations and to schedule an appointment online when the become available.

"The State of Florida is proud to partner with Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets to provide eligible Floridians across the state access to the vaccine," Governor Ron DeSantis said. "We look forward to collaborating and expanding these efforts, together."