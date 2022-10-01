Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian

A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County.

Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed when she was hit by a storm surge wave at Ormond Beach and got pulled away. She was initially rescued by a family member but was pulled out a second time. She was rescued again by a family member and was on the shore when EMS arrived, but they were unable to save her.

This marks the third death related to Hurricane Ian in Central Florida and all three have been in Volusia County.

RELATED: Alligators, sharks spotted in Florida streets as neighbors band together in Hurricane Ian recovery

A 72-year-old man in Deltona, Florida drowned in a canal. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office (VSCO) said it believes the man was attempting to drain his pool with a hose into a canal when he slipped and fell down the hill and into the water.

A 67-year-old man in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, died Thursday while awaiting to be rescued with his wife. VCSO said the man fell inside his home and was unable to get up before floodwaters rose above him. Officials said the man's wife and their two dogs were later rescued and taken to a shelter.

So far, there have been nearly two dozen deaths reported across the state.