'Worst feeling in the world': Mom grieves after daughter drowns on what was to be 18th birthday weekend

"It was supposed to be the best weekend," Christine Marceline told FOX 35, describing a mother-daughter trip to Florida.

Marceline's daughter, Danielle, was celebrating her 18th birthday. The dream weekend became this parent's worst nightmare.

It was the pair's first trip to Florida. Over the weekend, Danielle, her mother, and some friends were at Cocoa Beach. Christine went back to the Airbnb to grab some food. Danielle and a friend decided to go for a swim in the ocean, and sadly, that was the last time Christine would see her daughter alive.

"I walked and saw all the ambulances, her friend was in a chair with oxygen," Marceline said. "I just took off running and screaming. It was awful, the worst feeling in the world."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A family is mourning the loss of Danielle Marcelene, 17, who died from drowning at Cocoa Beach, Florida. Marcelene was visiting for the 18th birthday celebration.

The strong rip currents over the weekend, unfortunately, were too powerful for Danielle. On Thursday, Christine said goodbye to her daughter. It's something she said a mom shouldn't have to do, but it was something she had to do.

"I needed as a mom, to hold my baby, kiss her, touch her, touch her hair," she said, adding that the family is taking it one day at a time. "I needed that. I just couldn't wait for that."

Two other families are also feeling the same kind of grief after a 50-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman drowned in the ocean this week in Brevard County.