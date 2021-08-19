Wreath-laying ceremony held to honor fallen Daytona Beach officer

A ceremony was held Thursday in honor of fallen Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor.

Raynor was shot in the line of duty in June and died Tuesday night.

Police Chief Jakari Young lead a service outside the Daytona Beach Police Department headquarters. A wreath was laid at the memorial site.

The public was invited to attend. A GoFundMe page for Officer Raynor is nearing $400,000.

The patrol car being used as part of the memorial was one that Officer Raynor used regularly on his patrols. It was also the one he used on the night he was shot.

RELATED: Local gun maker donates $20K to family of fallen Daytona Beach officer

Officer Raynor's funeral is scheduled for Monday, August 23. Details will be released in the coming days.

Following the passing of Officer Raynor on Tuesday, a charging affidavit from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows that the man suspected of shooting him, Othal Wallace, now faces a 'First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer' charge. This is a capital offense with enhancements and FOX 35 News legal analysts say that could lead to a death penalty case.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.

Advertisement



