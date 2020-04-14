MLS says plans to resume season in mid-May is 'extremely unlikely'

article

Major League Soccer (MLS) announced on Tuesday that their hope to resume the soccer season in mid-May is "extremely unlikely" due to guidance from public health authorities as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

They stated that they still aim to play as many games as possible and that they currently have enough dates to play the entire season, but they acknowledged that this could be difficult to do.

"We continue to learn more every day from the medical experts, and we expect to have additional details in the coming weeks regarding when we can return to play," MLS stated in a news release. "We will update our fans with every decision, and we thank them for their support and understanding during this extremely challenging time."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE