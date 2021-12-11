UCF commit returns from injury, key piece to Apopka football's state title run

The Apopka High School Football team is back in familiar territory prepping for their biggest game of the year.

"We’re not taking anything for granted," senior cornerback Nikai Martinez said.

Now the Blue Darters have one of their best players back.

"It feels great to be back. I couldn’t wait to be back with my team," Martinez said.

Martinez, a UCF commit, tore his meniscus at the beginning of the season and was forced to miss several games before returning in November.

"When he came back it was an instant energy boost. His leadership, his vocal leadership. His leadership as far as his play on the field," Apopka head coach Jeff Rolson said.

Martinez says the rehab process was tough, but he was determined to get back on the field.

"It was hard. when I came back, I felt like I was better. I needed it actually," Martinez said.

Now he hopes to help his team bring back its fourth state title.

This Blue Darter team is embracing the ‘underdog’ role and having fun while doing so.

"We lost to Lakeland. We lost to Edgewater and just trying to overcome those things and learn from them, so we could be a team that could finish. This team is a team that finds a way to finish," Rolson said.

Apopka faces Venice next Saturday in the 8A title game.