Campaigns try to court Florida voters
Election Day is just one week away and much of the focus has been placed on Florida with candidates and their surrogates making campaign stops in the Sunshine State on Tuesday.

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come.

Calming election fears
Foreign actors are accused of interfering in the 2020 Election. Florida lawmakers are requesting more information about an FBI investigation revealing Iran and Russia are trying to disrupt voting.

Foreign interference targets U.S. Election
One day after U.S. intelligence agencies said Iran and Russia obtained voter information for election interference, we are learning more about how the scammers got the information.