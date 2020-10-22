Trump’s campaign website apparently hacked
The campaign website for President Donald Trump was apparently hacked Tuesday.
Rural voters could impact Florida's vote
Rural voters could play a big in deciding which candidate will receive Florida's 29 electoral votes,
Countdown to Election Day: Voters address key issues
We talk to voters about what they believe are the issues that are driving the 2020 Election.
Countdown to Election Day: 'Keys to the White House'
Professor Allen Lichtman has devised a system for predicting the outcome of presidential elections, called Keys to the White House.
Campaigns try to court Florida voters
Election Day is just one week away and much of the focus has been placed on Florida with candidates and their surrogates making campaign stops in the Sunshine State on Tuesday.
Former President Obama campaigns for Biden in Orlando on Tuesday
Obama will reportedly hold a drive-in car rally in Orlando on Tuesday.
Early voter told he has already voted
A man went to vote early and was told he has already cast his vote. Officials were able to clear up the issue.
Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come.
Florida on target to set new voting records
Florida is on its way to have the highest turnout for a General Election in more than 50 years.
Early voting wait lines vary based on locations
Voters waiting at smaller early voting locations have had to wait for an hour or more, while larger venues such as the Amway Center, has little to no wait times.
Voter turnout in Florida could approach 1992 mark
The 1992 presidential contest had the highest modern turnout rate at 83 percent.
Joe Biden will return to Florida this week as Election Day approaches
Joe Biden's campaign team confirmed that the Democratic Presidential candidate will visit Broward County and Tampa on Thursday, October 29th.
1 out of 3 registered Central Florida voters have cast their ballot
As of Saturday, Seminole County is at 33 percent. Orange County is at 35 percent. Volusia County is nearing 40 percent.
Wait times posted for early voting times
Some counties are posting wait times for early voting. Osceola County is providing the times and locations on the Supervisor of Elections website.
President Trump holds rally in The Villages
Supporters of President Donald Trump rallied behind their candidate in The Villages on Friday. It was the president's third stop in Florida since he contracted the coronavirus.
Calming election fears
Foreign actors are accused of interfering in the 2020 Election. Florida lawmakers are requesting more information about an FBI investigation revealing Iran and Russia are trying to disrupt voting.
Final presidential debate now in the books
The final presidential debate was dramatically calmer and policy-focused.
Poll watchers ready for Election Day
There will be poll watchers during the election. We take a closer look at who they are and how they are trained to do what they do.
School revokes student parking pass over Trump display
A Volusia County student is suing his school after he says he was punished for a display showing support for President Donald Trump.
Foreign interference targets U.S. Election
One day after U.S. intelligence agencies said Iran and Russia obtained voter information for election interference, we are learning more about how the scammers got the information.