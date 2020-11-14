VIDEO: Car parade in support of President Trump goes through Central Florida

Several cars decorated with flags and signs supporting President Trump drove through Interstate 4 (I-4) on Saturday.

Video shows a parade of cars driving one after the other through Lake Mary, Florida toward Orlando in support of the president.

This comes on the same day of the “Million MAGA March” in Washington DC where hundreds of protesters are gathering to back Trump's claims that he had won the presidential election.

The president himself drove past and waved at protesters in DC on Saturday, who began chanting 'USA! USA!'

Democratic challenger Joe Biden was projected by the Associated Press and FOX News as the 46th president of the United States on Nov. 7 after claiming the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, pushing him well past the needed 270 Electoral College votes to win the White House.