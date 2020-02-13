Black History Month: Former astronaut inspires local students
video

Black History Month: Former astronaut inspires local students

Captain Winston Scott is a former NASA astronaut and retired Navy Captain who now works as a Senior Advisor to the President Office of External Relations and Economic Development at the Florida Institute of Technology. He's traveled to space twice and has completed three spacewalks within his 27 years of Navy and NASA service.

Wells Built Hotel
video

Wells Built Hotel

FOX 35's Sydney Cameron visits the Wells Built Hotel in the Parramore area of Orlando.