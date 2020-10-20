DeSantis pushing for cruises to resume
video

DeSantis pushing for cruises to resume

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants cruises to sail again and is going to the White House to lobby Trump administration. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had set a no-sail order which expires this coming weekend.

Ocala nurse dies from coronavirus
video

Ocala nurse dies from coronavirus

Florida has added more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday. The state also reported over two-dozen deaths. Among those deaths is an Ocala nurse who fought the virus on the front lines, helping others.

High school closes due to COVID-19 outbreak
video

High school closes due to COVID-19 outbreak

An Orange County high school has sent student and staff home due to a coronavirus outbreak. More than 200 have been quarantined at Timber Creek High School. This comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis says future closures of school due to COVID-19 should be off the table because it's too disruptive.

Less animals coming to the shelter
video

Less animals coming to the shelter

Animal shelters are empty due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fewer animals have been surrendered to shelters and there has also been a spike in adoptions.