Tracking coronavirus in wastewater
A Central Florida college is studying how tracking wastewater to help control the spread of coronavirus.
DeSantis pushing for cruises to resume
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants cruises to sail again and is going to the White House to lobby Trump administration. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had set a no-sail order which expires this coming weekend.
Should I disinfect my child's candy? Florida sheriff's office explains
Some of the biggest Halloween risks listed were joining big groups, face-to-face exposure, and touching candy, toys, doors, and other surfaces.
Florida reports nearly 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths
That brings the statewide case total since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 786,311, resulting in 16,708 deaths.
Study suggests mouthwash could fight COVID-19
One of the best weapons against the spread of COVID-19 may already be in your medicine cabinet. One study from Penn State suggests that mouthwash could help reduce the coronavirus.
Firefighter breaks quarantine after testing positive for COVD-19
A Seminole County firefighter who tested positive for the coronavirus is being disciplined for breaking quarantine.
DeVos in Orlando to discuss education during pandemic
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was in Central Florida on Monday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic with state education officials.
Over 3,300 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths reported in Florida
The Florida Department of Health reported 3,377 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths on Monday.
Florida reports over 2,300 more COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths
The statewide total since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is now at 778,636, resulting in 16,632 deaths.
COVID-19 spike reported in Brevard County
Coronavirus case numbers are on the rise in Brevard County. A majority of commissioners on the County Commission have twice rejected a mask mandate.
Florida adds 3,689 COVID-19 cases, 73 additional deaths
The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,689 COVID-19 cases and 73 additional deaths on Friday.
Ocala nurse dies from coronavirus
Florida has added more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday. The state also reported over two-dozen deaths. Among those deaths is an Ocala nurse who fought the virus on the front lines, helping others.
Orange County leaders say birthday parties contribute to increase in COVID cases
Birthday parties are to blame for several cases of coronavirus in Orange County, officials said during a news conference on Thursday.
Mobile shower helps combat spread of coronavirus
A Central Florida non-profit is hoping to stop the spread of the coronavirus with a mobile shower.
High school closes due to COVID-19 outbreak
An Orange County high school has sent student and staff home due to a coronavirus outbreak. More than 200 have been quarantined at Timber Creek High School. This comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis says future closures of school due to COVID-19 should be off the table because it's too disruptive.
Florida health official says COVID-19 vaccine will be affordable
The health industry has “literally been working around the clock” to combat COVID-19 by developing new diagnostic tests, treatments, and vaccines.
Less animals coming to the shelter
Animal shelters are empty due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fewer animals have been surrendered to shelters and there has also been a spike in adoptions.
Rapid COVID-19 tests to curb spread of coronavirus
One Central Florida company could play a crucial role in curbing the spread of the coronavirus with a rapid COVID-19 test.
Strike teams visit theme parks for COVID-19 compliance
Orange County strike teams are visiting area theme parks to see if they are compliant with COVID-19 safety precautions.
Florida reports over 3,600 new COVID-19 cases, 86 more deaths
The statewide case total since the start of the pandemic is now at 760,389, resulting in 16,308 deaths.