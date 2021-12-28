Study shows expected peak of Florida's latest COVID-19 surge

article

A new study suggests that the latest COVID-19 surge in Florida will peak in February.

Florida is currently undergoing a surge in coronavirus cases, likely driven by the new Omicron variant.

The recent study, published by the University of Florida, goes over four different scenarios that could play out between December 2021 and February 2022.

It states that the most likely scenario is that the Omicron wave will grow slowly through December, rapidly in January, and then peak in February.

It also suggests that the Omicron variant has a high transmission advantage and moderate immune escape but overall, low disease severity.

The models within the study suggest that Florida could hit 40,000 new cases a day by the February peak. If so, that would set a new high for reported daily cases in the state.

