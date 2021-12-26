Florida COVID-19 cases: New record set for daily increase, as reported on Christmas Day

Florida health officials reported the large single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began on Christmas Day.

They said that there were 32,850 new coronavirus cases reported on Dec. 25, breaking the record for the most cases in a single day since March 2020.

The previous record was set just the day before with 31,758 cases.

Prior to this, the previous single-day highest number of cases was in last August, during the height of the delta variant wave in Florida, when 27,802 cases were reported.

The recent spike is being fueled by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

