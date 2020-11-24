USF Coach Scott expresses respect for McKenzie Milton
UCF and USF face off on Friday. Even though this is the first UCF match for USF Head Coach Jeff Scott, he is well aware of the history this rivalry has and the traumatic sustained by McKenzie Milton two years ago.
Gators put football activities on hold due to COVID-19 cases
The Florida Gators are pausing team activities and Saturday’s game against LSU could be canceled as a result of the new cases.
Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19
Bobby Bowden, the legendary former Florida State University head coach, says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Florida, Ole Miss teams kneel in moment of unity before kickoff
It was the first game for both teams since the SEC announced it would play a conference-only schedule for the 2020 season.
UCF players opt out of season
Several UCF Football players will not be playing this season, opting out due to concerns over coronavirus.
McKenzie Milton on 2020 prospects
FOX 35's Adam Shadoff spoke with UCF Football's McKenzie Milton on whether the quarterback will return for the 2020 season.