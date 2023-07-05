Netflix series dives deep into Urban Meyer era of Florida Gators football

Hit Netflix docuseries UNTOLD is back and this August, Florida Gators fans will have a bit of reminiscing to do ahead of the 2023 football season.

UNTOLD: Swamp Kings will dive deep into the Urban Meyer era of Florida Gators football from 2005 to 2010, according to the Netflix description of the series, which highlights the coach's "demanding" and "take-no-prisoners style" that bred "not only a string of legendary victories, but also unrelenting drama that rippled well beyond the locker room."

Netflix sat down with Meyer and a few standout players he coached, including Tim Tebow, Brandon Siler, Brandon Spikes, Major Wright and Ahmad Black. These interviews, paired with archival footage, "give viewers a bird’s-eye view of how they catapulted the Florida Gators from underdogs to winners of two BCS National Championships," Netflix said.

The four-part series will focus on every year of Meyer's tenure as head coach at Florida:

2005: Meyer led Florida to a 9-3 season in his first as head coach. That year, the Gators were undefeated at home and beat Iowa in the Outback Bowl.

2006: Florida finished the season with just one loss to Auburn. They went on to win the SEC Championship over Arkansas and beat Ohio State to become the 2007 BCS National Champions.

2007: After a 9-3 season – with yet another loss to Auburn – Tim Tebow went on to win the Heisman Trophy, Meyer's first winner.

2008: The Gators were SEC Champions and BCS National Champions yet again, with wins over Alabama and Oklahoma, respectively.

2009: Florida finished the regular season undefeated and ranked No. 1 but wound up losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship. Meyer announced he would be taking a leave of absence after a health scare, but continued to coach the team in a limited capacity.

2010: The Gators went 7-5, their worst regular season record under Meyer. That December, he announced his retirement from coaching.

Following his tenure at UF, Meyer went on to become the head coach at Ohio State in 2014. He was placed on administrative leave in 2018 amid abuse allegations, and eventually announced his retirement that December. He then had a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was fired in the midst of a 2-11 season.

This Netflix saga marks the fourth and final installation of Season 3, which tells the stories of internet sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul, the rise and fall of Johnny Manziel and the doping scandal involving Victor Conte.

UNTOLD: Swamp Kings drops August 22, just says before the Gators open the season against the Utah Utes in head coach Billy Napier's second season.