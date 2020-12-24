Disney World starting to call back some workers
Walt Disney World Resort is reporting a strong showing of tourists during the holiday season. The signs are hopeful for the thousands of workers who have been laid off since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Snowbirds staying north this winter
Normally approximately half-a-million Canadian tourists flock to Central Florida. This year, the pandemic travel restrictions have kept many of the so-called snowbirds away.
Brightline not building stops at Universal or Convention Center
The president of Brightline, the highspeed train connecting South Florida to Central Florida, says there are no planned stops for Universal Orlando or the Orange County Convention Center.
Carnival cancels cruises through end of January
Carnival announced on Wednesday that there will be no cruises through the end of January 2021. This comes just as work has been completed at a new terminal at Port Canaveral.
Carnival has canceled November cruises out of Miami and Port of Canaveral.
Royal Caribbean to do 'test cruises' before cruises open to the public
Cruise lines are docked right now but they are making plans to set sail soon. They have agreed to test all passengers and crew members for COVID-19. Royal Caribbean is running test cruises to prepare for reopening for business.
Cruise line association says all passengers, crew will need COVID-19 tests before boarding
The new testing rule is 'effective immediately worldwide,' said a CLIA exec.
Norwegian Cruise Line suspending all sailings until December
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended its 'No Sail' order for cruise ships through October 31st.
Smaller attractions in Orlando bouncing back
Some businesses in the shadow of some of Orlando's larger theme parks are beginning to show signs of bouncing back after the coronavirus pandemic.
Carnival selling 18 ships pushes back new cruises to 2021
Tourism and travel have suffered from the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Carnival Cruise has announced it is selling 18 of its ships and will push back new cruises to 2021.
'Savi's Workshop' to reopen at Disney's Hollywood Studios, allows guests to build lightsabers
Guests can reportedly construct their own lightsaber, bringing it to life with the power of a kyber crystal.
I-Drive busy for Labor Day weekend
Even though many businesses are operating at limited capacity in Orlando's tourist district, Labor Day crowds were a welcomed sight.
Preparations underway to receive tourists at area beaches
Many are planing to head to the beaches this weekend. Business owners say they can't wait and law enforcement officers are taking extra precautions to keep people safe.
Busy Labor Day weekend expected at beaches
Local businesses are hoping the hot weather will draw big crowds to the beaches this holiday weekend. It could be a make or break time for area businesses.
State unveils new tourism promotion campaign
The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge chunk out of tourism revenue for the state. Now, a new promotional campaign will encourage Floridians to take a staycation.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Daytona Beach on Wednesday to discuss tourism initiatives.
SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica now open 7 days out of the week, parks announce
As a reminder, all guests must make a reservation in advance to help manage capacity in line with the park's enhanced health and safety protocols.
Disney World offering 4-day ticket deal for $49 a day to Florida residents
The new 'Florida Resident Disney Magic Flex Ticket' options offer guests a choice of 2, 3, or 4-day tickets at a discount.
SeaWorld hoping to reverse losses
SeaWorld Orlando has announced dismal earnings and poor attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials are hoping an upcoming event this fall will help to turn things around.