Disney World starting to call back some workers
Walt Disney World Resort is reporting a strong showing of tourists during the holiday season. The signs are hopeful for the thousands of workers who have been laid off since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Snowbirds staying north this winter
Normally approximately half-a-million Canadian tourists flock to Central Florida. This year, the pandemic travel restrictions have kept many of the so-called snowbirds away.

SeaWorld hoping to reverse losses
SeaWorld Orlando has announced dismal earnings and poor attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials are hoping an upcoming event this fall will help to turn things around.