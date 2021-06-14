Orlando Portillo's location to officially open on Tuesday

article

Portillo's will officially open its Orlando location on June 15 at 10:30 a.m. following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Village at O-Town West at 7715 Palm Parkway.

The Chicago-based chain has had its Orlando location in "soft-opening" for a couple of weeks now, meaning it is not officially open but people are being served food from their menu already.

The new location will reportedly be 7,800-square-feet and will include double drive-thru lanes and two large covered outdoor patios. The interior features a diner theme, with an ode to rock ‘n roll with an electric guitar ceiling installation.

The chain is known for signature items like Chicago-style hot dogs, famous Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, and Portillo’s famous chocolate cake.

"We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Florida and be part of such an iconic community," Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo previously said. "This new restaurant will allow us to bring Portillo’s to long-time fans and first-time guests in the Orlando area, as well as serve the many tourists in one of the country’s most popular destinations."

This will be Portillo’s third Florida location and 64th location in the nation. The other two Sunshine State locations are in Tampa and Brandon.

