SeaWorld Orlando: Buy a 2022 fun card, get the rest of 2021 for free

SeaWorld Orlando is offering guests a sweet deal that lasts through the end of next year!

The theme park says if you buy a 2022 Fun Card, you will get the rest of 2021 for free! That means unlimited admission to SeaWorld or both SeaWorld and Aquatica depending on which card you buy.

A Fun Card for Seaworld Orlando only is $118.00. You can add Aquatica for a total of $172.98 for both parks.

Keep in mind that Fun Cards do have blockout dates. Parking is not included in the price. Special events and discounts on food and merchandise are also not included.

The deal is only for residents of the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. You can get your tickets HERE.

