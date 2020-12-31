Orange County receives 20K additional coronavirus vaccines
Orange County now has about 20,000 coronavirus vaccines to give out. Mayor Jerry Demings on Wednesday discussed how they will be distributed. Officials say more than 22,000 county residents have already received the vaccine and they are increasing daily vaccinations from 1,500 to 2,000.
Election results protested in Orange County
Pro-Trump supporters held protests in other cities, including Orlando. Dozens gathered at the Orange County Republican Party headquarters to voice concerns over unfounded claims of voter fraud.
Security expert Dave Benson on Capitol riot
Experts are calling this storming of the U.S. Capitol Building a security breach, the likes of which we have not seen.
Guns drawn as protesters stormed Capitol
Shocking video and photographs showed lawmaker ducking for cover and seeking shelter as pro-Trump protesters stormed the building.
Resort hotel proposed for Winter Park
A huge resort could be built in a busy area of Winter Park. Some say it will help beautify a neglected area while others say it will disrupt what is a traditionally quiet neighborhood.
Vaccination training in Seminole County
COVID-19 vaccines are being administered across Florida. Now, many are being trained to help vaccinate others.
Pet parasite drug ivermectin touted as COVID-19 treatment
A drug used to treat parasites in animals has been touted as a possible COVID-19 treatment. It is available for human consumption but some scientists say you should take it under medical supervision. Others say results are inconclusive.
Marion County begins coronavirus vaccinations
Marion County health officials say it will take them until March to get through all requests for the coronavirus vaccine. In the meantime, the county says it has done well administering the vaccine they have.
Publix to administer coronavirus vaccine
Some Publix stores will soon be giving out the coronavirus vaccine.
One killed in Orange County house fire
One person has died following an early morning house fire in the Lockhart community of Orange County.
Hundreds who camped out for COVID-19 vaccine receive shot
First-come, first-serve COVID-19 vaccinations were delivered in Daytona Beach on Tuesday. It was a second day of vaccinations for the county.
Bringing COVID-19 vaccines to seniors
Every Central Florida county is now distributing COVID-19 vaccines as the state reports another 15,000-plus cases. One county is even bringing the vaccine to senior citizens.
Stimulus checks may be delayed
Millions of stimulus checks have been deposited into the wrong accounts, according to H and R Block.
Bullets hit garage door in Orange County neighborhood
Residents in one Orange County neighborhood are on edge after stray bullets passed through a garage door and shattered the window of an SUV. Deputies believe someone near the Wedgefield neighborhood is being reckless at target practice.
Orlando ranked a top destination
It was a busy holiday weekend for travelers at Orlando International Airport. A new ranking has Orlando listed at the number two tourist destination in America.
Search for suspect wanted in Alachua County robberies
Police are searching for a suspect that has committed multiple robberies in Alachua County.
Shark washes ashore at Melbourne Beach
A Brevard County woman was out for a walk on Melbourne Beach when she stumbled across a large shark that had washed ashore.
Seniors at long-term care facility receive vaccine
Residents of a long-term care facility in Winter Park received their vaccines on Saturday.
Bethune Cookman University pushes back return to campus
The school cited an increase in positivity rates in Florida and across the country.
Distillers that made hand sanitizer during pandemic have hefty fees waived
Several distilleries helped make hand sanitizer at the height of the pandemic. The FDA recently announced a $14,000 fee for facilities producing hand sanitizer, but the fee was waived on Thursday.