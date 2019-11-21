Feds investigating death of Orlando man believed to have died from vaping, father says
FOX 35 News has learned that federal officials have launched an investigation into what doctors are calling a vaping-related death in Central Florida. Donald Boyd says his 28-year-old son, Kyle, went to bed last week and never woke up. He went into cardiac arrest twice and never regained consciousness. He was pronounced brain dead after several days in the hospital. Doctors believe that vaping is to blame for his death.