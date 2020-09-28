Should I disinfect my child's candy? Florida sheriff's office explains
Some of the biggest Halloween risks listed were joining big groups, face-to-face exposure, and touching candy, toys, doors, and other surfaces.
Free Chick-fil-A gift basket offer circulating on Facebook is a hoax
A fake Chick-fil-A Facebook post claiming to be giving away free gift baskets has been circulating on Facebook.
Baby white rhino born at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Within the first hour of being born, the rhino calf was nursing, standing, and walking around near mom.
Florida will "fall back" this weekend as Daylight Saving Time ends
Most electronic devices automatically set back an hour but some clocks will have to manually be changed.
Orlando woman spots witch in the clouds just days before Halloween
She spotted the witch on the way to work Tuesday morning.
Miami officer to be disciplined after wearing Trump mask at early voting site while in uniform
A uniformed police officer in Miami is under investigation after he was photographed wearing a pro-Trump mask at an early voting site.
Stuck in a long voting line? This nonprofit will deliver pizza to you
Florida began early voting on Monday and about 350,000 voters cast their ballots. With this, long lines were spotted across the state.
Rare white sea turtle hatchling found on South Carolina beach
Volunteers checking sea turtle nests on a South Carolina beach came upon a rare sight: a white sea turtle hatchling crawling across the sand.
Florida wildlife investigators bust million-dollar flying squirrel trafficking ring
A group of flying squirrel smugglers has been grounded after a 19-month-long investigation that stretched across the country and as far as Asia, Florida wildlife officials say.
It’s a girl! California zoo welcomes baby giraffe
The female calf, now named Glory, was born on September 20 to 10-year-old Masai giraffe, Shani.
Animatronic goose malfunctions at Magic Kingdom's Splash Mountain ride
Footage from MagicalNewsLIVE shows the usually cheerful and upright goose sprawled out on its back on the boat that he fishes from.
Lifeline for sex trafficking victims
The coronavirus pandemic is forcing more children to spend time on line and experts say that has led to more opportunities for child exploitation.
$40K treasure hunt
Grab your treasure hunting crew. The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt comes out in late October and the book provides clues that could lead you to a thousands of dollars.
Coast Guard honors Florida boy, 11, in grandparents' rescue at sea
The Coast Guard crew presented with a gold coin in honor of his heroic actions.
Longwood police officers help clean up lawn
Officers in Seminole County went above and beyond to help a man in need, helping a man with an injured back cleanup his lawn. They also helped in the payment of an overdue utility bill.
Dog at Orange County Animal Shelter looking for a home
Rocket is a dog with a lot of personality and energy, says staff at the Orange County Animal Shelter. The dog is still looking for a home.
Harvest Moon to open October, Hunter's Blue Moon to close it on Halloween
Typically, there are only 12 full moons in a given year, but 2020 will have 13 with two in the month of October.
Mark Cuban donates $50,000 to each of the Los Angeles deputies shot in ambush attack
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban donated $50,000 to each of the families of the two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were wounded in an ambush attack last month.
Here's how to stop receiving those political text messages on your phone
If you’ve just about had it with all the political ads on TV and the unsolicited calls encouraging you to vote for one candidate over the other, you’re not alone. However, political text messages also seem to be crowding up consumers’ phones as Election Day quickly approaches.
VIDEO: 3-legged bear takes Diet Coke from Central Florida garage
This bear is seen regularly in the Central Florida neighborhood.